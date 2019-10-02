New upgrades greet students at local schools

When Chester Junior-Senior High and Chester Elementary School students returned to class Aug. 21, they were not only greeted by their fellow classmates and teachers, but also to a number of improvements paid for by Measure B funds, authorizing $50 million for upgrades and repairs to schools in the Plumas Unified School District.

The bond measure, approved by voters in 2016, provides a windfall to update essential technologies and infrastructure in order to provide students with modernized classrooms, including establishing science labs and career-training centers, modern classroom furniture and the replacement of cafeteria tables. Electrical and plumbing repairs, safety and security requirements, along with roof repairs, new carpeting, modernized restroom fixtures, and upgrading physical education fields and making energy-efficient improvements to reduce utility costs among many other improvements are a few of the other projects on tap.

Several new upgrades have already been applied last year like fresh coats of paint and pavement resurfacing; while other upgrades were added this year with more improvements to come.

The amount set aside for Chester schools alone is estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Over the next eight to 10 year time period, money doled out for a variety of public works projects will filter through the local economy, providing financial benefits to communities throughout Plumas County.

The school district currently has a Facility Master Plan identifying specific projects at each of the school sites in the county, focused whenever possible on hiring local contractors.