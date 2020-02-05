Newly appointed board member sworn in

The first item on the agenda for the Seneca Healthcare District regular meeting Jan. 30 was giving the oath of office to newly appointed board member Kristen Montgomery.

Montgomery was appointed during the December meeting to fill the remainder of Dana Seandel’s term, who died last October.

Montgomery, her husband and two sons have lived in the Lake Almanor area for about seven years. Both boys attend Chester Jr./Sr. High School where she is involved with the wrestling team and is vice president of the Boosters Club.

Her husband owns a timber harvesting business in the area and she has worked as an EMT/firefighter, and for almost 20 years was a dental hygienist.

She said she decided to apply for the position after being urged by board member Jerri Nielsen. She added that she would like to offer her personal input to the discussion from a community member/patient point of view.

The remainder of the meeting was in general the usual department reports and policy items with the exception of a financial report that reflected a net loss for the month of December due to a smaller number of patients and revenue than budgeted.

The board also approved a capital expenditure request from the IT Department for what are termed as “Switch Replacements” that will upgrade the computer system against outside hacking and ransom viruses.

IT Manager Jacobb Sullens recommended the board approve the quote offered by CSI Managed Systems in the amount of $43,436 and the board unanimously voted to approve the request.

During the session, board President Ken Crandall also appointed Jerri Nielsen and Kristen Montgomery to the newly formed CEO Search Committee. Human Resource Manager James Kooyman and another member representing the medical staff will join them.