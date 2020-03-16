No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plumas; self-isolation guidelines issued for those at high risk

As of Monday, March 16, there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plumas County. There are three tests pending and six tested negative.

The Plumas County Public Health Agency released a directive today asking those 65 and older, as well as those at high risk due to health issues, to self isolate. Self isolation means staying home, avoiding public areas and public transportation, and staying away from others. The latter means even staying in a different room and using a separate bathroom if possible. For the full text of the directive click here: https://www.plumascounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/25671/20200316-Guidence-for-high-risk-population-FINAL_PROTECTED