By Victoria Metcalf

[email protected]

Four fun-minded sixth-graders from Quincy Elementary School —Liberty Gott, Sophia Burkhead, Alley McClain and Tara Spang — took it upon themselves to dress up on Valentine’s Day afternoon, Feb. 14, and distribute some red roses.

One of the girls dressed up as the group leader to assist the sharks in navigating the neighborhood streets of Quincy.

Both real and artificial flowers were given out to people along their walk.