Nov. 4: Plumas adds four more COVID cases – 2 in Eastern Plumas; 2- in American Valley

Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon, Nov. 4, that it received notification of four positive COVID-19 test result — two residents in the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle) who are from the same household, and two residents from the Southern Region (American Valley/Quincy) for a total of 90 cases to date.

The contact tracing investigation has started for all positive residents. It is unknown at this time if the positive residents are connected to any prior positive individuals. If an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Of the 90 Plumas cases, 19 are active.