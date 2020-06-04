“On call” blood donors needed for June 9 drive; added perk available

Yes, the Quincy Community Blood Drive scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, is a definite “go!” The drive runs from noon to 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, corner of Bucks Lake Road and Bellamy Lane.

There’s a twist this time. Most appointment slots are already booked, but we are looking for donors whose time is flexible that day and willing to be “on call.”

Sometimes donors with appointments are unable to keep them. Others are deferred from donating for various reasons. But it is vital that we have a good turnout, which is why we’re looking for donors whose personal schedules that day are flexible.

If you are willing to be “on call,” we will contact you should someone with an appointment fail to arrive or is deferred. Call drive coordinator Susan Christensen at 283-2424 if you can serve as an “on call” donor.

Because of pandemic protocols, “walk in” donors cannot be accommodated at this drive.

There’s an added incentive for donors at this drive. Vitalant will be testing all donations for the COVID-19 antibody. Donors can learn their test results by checking their confidential account on the Vitalant website about two weeks after the drive.

Keep in mind that antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections. Because antibodies are part of the body’s immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose a current COVID-19 infection.

Antibody tests are used to tell if someone had a past infection with SARS/COVID-19. These tests do not, however, indicate whether the antibodies neutralize the virus and protect against reinfection.

Pandemic protocols will be in place. Donors must wear a mask, and they will be checked in when they arrive at the church parking lot.

To ensure six-foot social distancing, the Vitalant representative will have donors enter the building as other donors leave. Bring a book or computer game, as you may have to wait in your car before going inside to donate!

Because it is a respiratory virus, there is no evidence of SARS-COVID-19 transmission through either blood donation or transfusion. Nonetheless, the Vitalant staff will take steps to ensure donor safety, including wearing gloves and personal protective gear, wiping down donor-touched and other high-touch areas often, and washing their hands before and after any donor contact.

Chairs inside the church will be spaced six feet apart, and all post-donation treats will be handed out by the Vitalant staff. (Sorry, no homemade cookies this time!)

Thanks to all donors who have already signed up for this drive, and again, if you would like to volunteer as an “on call” donor, call Christensen at 283-2424.