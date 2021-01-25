One storm moving out; larger one coming in

The National Weather Service is reporting that the snow over the Sierra Nevada has tapered off this morning, Jan. 25, so the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire. Snow may linger into the evening hours in the Central Sierra but any additional amounts will be light.

A significantly stronger, wetter storm will move into the region late Tuesday and persist into Friday. Very low snow levels to start, with strong winds are expected. Snowfall will be possible down into the far northern Sacramento Valley late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow levels will generally rise to 3,000 feet or above during the day on Wednesday. An abundance of snow will be possible in the Sierra and southern Cascades with this storm that will make travel very difficult to impossible for the week.

A winter weather watch has been issued for Western Plumas County/Lassen Park from late Tuesday, Jan. 26, through late Thursday, Jan. 28. Heavy snow is forecast with possible total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet and localized amounts of 5 to 7 feet above 4,500 feet. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Eastern Plumas and Sierra counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 to 4 am. Friday, Jan. 29. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches; except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 and 2 to 4 feet in the Yuba Pass and Lakes Basin Recreation Area. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions Tuesday evening through Thursday night.

For the latest road conditions call Caltrans at 1- (800) 427-7623

Or go to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/