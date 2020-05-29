Online party and stilt walkers’ show celebrates Quircus anniversary June 6

By Roni Java

Special to Feather Publishing

Stilt walking is a creative way to social distance and the community is invited to see the antics of these and other colorful Quircus performers in action Saturday, June 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Quincy.

The Lost Sierra’s own circus troupe will wear facemasks during the performance that kicks off its fifth anniversary party and a special spring 2020 fundraising effort.

Quircus needs community help to support its nonprofit operating expenses and guarantee future events, so be sure to visit the donation station set up at Dame Shirley Plaza.

These local artists regularly amaze fans with fantastic feats and daring-do and their sidewalk merriment is only the beginning of the zany fun.

Tune in online that same evening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Facebook for videos of aerial fire, stilts and more when Quircus hosts its lively “Putting on the Ritz” Roaring 20s theme party.

“Our goal is to raise $1,500 by June 6 to cover our business expenses for one year since all of our gigs have been cancelled,” said Quircus Director Rayen Lowry of Quincy. “All of our classes, shows and carnival booth events have been cancelled for the year and we need help to raise the big top again!”

The anniversary party on Facebook was originally planned as a live event for Plumas County. Now, the performers will reach out via the Internet to accommodate California’s safe-at-home health response to COVID-19.

You can help support the troupe’s rehearsals, costumes, classes, events and more.

Facebook members can watch the show for free, however virtual ticket donations are most welcome and can be purchased in any amount at the Quircus GoFundMe page (see details below).

Lowry, an accomplished performer, said Quircus had been planning and rehearsing before the pandemic response to offer its anniversary spectacular, but those plans were stalled as so many other events have been.

The group decided the show must go on, so they have launched a companion GoFundMe campaign and they will use Facebook’s broadcast capabilities to host the June 6 virtual party and debut new Roaring 20s and circus-style videos.

“We are resilient and dedicated to our purpose of spreading more joy and connection through circus arts,” Lowry explained.

She added that many people have enjoyed Quircus popcorn at local events, spun the prize wheel at their carnival booth, watched a dazzling circus show or admired stilt walking around town. Others have practiced acroyoga or hula hoops with the circus group.

Quircus has lots of fans for its online videos, too, and the performers want to continue offering these services to the community.

Lowry said Quircus understands that local businesses, individuals and organizations have limited resources at this time.

“We are halfway to our goal,” she explained. “Can you please donate the cost of a show ticket? We would be happy to promote your business on our Facebook page, too.”

Quircus also extended its thanks for the continued support Plumas County communities have given the circus and they appreciate any help to spread the word about the fundraiser.

So don’t miss the show! Sign up on Facebook and make sure you have some popcorn ready.

“Putting on the Ritz”

Quircus hosts five-year anniversary with a Roaring 20s virtual celebration

Saturday, June 6

7–9 p.m.

Sign up to attend online at: https://facebook.com/events/583416345720888/

Help “Raise the Big Top Again” with the Quircus Spring 2020 Fundraising Drive

Ticket donations available through GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/crisis-relief-for-community-circus/

Want more Quircus fun?

Stay updated at:

https://www.quircus.com/events

Facebook.com/Quircus