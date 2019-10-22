Tuesday, October 22, 2019
News 

Parts of Plumas on power outage list

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

PG&E is considering another round of public safety power outages to begin Wednesday, Oct. 23 due to adverse weather conditions. It has released a preliminary list of counties that might be affected including Plumas. The Plumas communities listed for potential outages are Belden, Bucks Lake, Caribou, La Porte, Storrie and Tobin.

The outages (weather event plus restoration time) could last longer than 48 hours. For planning purposes, PG&E suggests customers prepare for outages that could last several days.

Information is available on pge.com.

