Paula Gay Parsons was born June 14, 1956 in Santa Rosa, CA, and went home to be with the Lord and loved ones on January 21, 2021.

She was a loving wife and mother of three children. She was preceded in death by Wanda and Ray Goodman, husband Robert Parsons and daughter Tina Parsons.

The family moved to Lake Davis, CA in May of 1972. She graduated from Portola High School in 1974. She married Robert Parsons on August 12, 1974.

She loved peonies, being in the woods, going to the ocean and her favorite color was purple. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by sister Georgia and family of Santa Rosa, CA; sister Judy and family of Reno, NV; and sister Carol Rae Goodman of Portola, CA . Her sons Michael and Bobby of Sheridan, AR. Her grandchildren Pyper, Patricia, Shilo, Wyatt, Anthony, Leah, Hannah, Wade; and her great grandchildren Abby, Zarah, Miller, Sophia, Owen and Emeree; and a host of nieces and nephews.