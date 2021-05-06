Feathers in Graeagle gets a fun surprise after the Portola High School Booster Club “paws” them, which cause a “paw-it-forward” chain reaction that has included the Graeagle Outpost and Plumas Bank. Photo submitted by PHS Booster Club
Highlighted News 

“Paw” someone and benefit Portola High students

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

The Portola High School Booster Club is raising school spirit and funds at the same time as businesses and community members “paw and get pawed” around eastern Plumas County.

Erin Klemesrud, president of the Portola High School Booster Club, said, “We didn’t do a membership drive this year, and now that the kids are able to be fully back in school, we wanted to find a fun way to show and share school spirit.”

Anyone can “paw” anyone during this fundraising event. It costs $30 for businesses and community members to request that another location be “pawed” and for students, it’s only $15. “It’s been really fun so far,” Klemesrud said with a smile. “For example, Feathers got pawed, and then they pawed the Graeagle Outpost, who then pawed Plumas Bank- it’s kind of a paw-it-forward thing!”

The money raised by this event will go to the booster club, which in turn purchases jerseys for sports teams, which have started back up, tournament costs, and scholarships for graduating seniors.

Requests can be made to Erin Klemesrud via email at [email protected], and payment may be made in the form of cash or check at the Portola Junior/Senior High School main office.

Related Posts

Plumas to pivot on vaccine approach

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] Just as the nation is pivoting in its approach to vaccinations, so is Plumas County. Nationally…

PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a wildfire safety webinar for Lassen, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama county residents…

Fundraising pages set up for family who lost home to May 5 fire

Editor

The May 5 fire that destroyed a trailer on Lawrence Street in Quincy, displaced a family of four — a…

Sierra Valley Preserve West Entrance – opening May 8

Editor

In eastern Plumas County just south of the town of Beckwourth lies the only place in the wide expanse of…

Fire erupts in Quincy trailer park UPDATED

Editor

UPDATE: 5:02 p.m. Fire crews from Quincy and Meadow Valley have brought the fire that erupted in the 100 block…

Quincy accepts the Jerusalema dance challenge – watch the performances

Editor

The Jerusalema dance challenge became an internet sensation during the Covid-19 lockdown (#Jerusalemachallenge), with people all over the world uploading videos dancing…