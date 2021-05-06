“Paw” someone and benefit Portola High students

By Lauren Westmoreland

Erin Klemesrud, president of the Portola High School Booster Club, said, “We didn’t do a membership drive this year, and now that the kids are able to be fully back in school, we wanted to find a fun way to show and share school spirit.”

Anyone can “paw” anyone during this fundraising event. It costs $30 for businesses and community members to request that another location be “pawed” and for students, it’s only $15. “It’s been really fun so far,” Klemesrud said with a smile. “For example, Feathers got pawed, and then they pawed the Graeagle Outpost, who then pawed Plumas Bank- it’s kind of a paw-it-forward thing!”

The money raised by this event will go to the booster club, which in turn purchases jerseys for sports teams, which have started back up, tournament costs, and scholarships for graduating seniors.