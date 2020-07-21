PDH announces traveling employee tests positive

Plumas District Hospital announced today that one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus. (Because this person is a traveler, and not a Plumas County resident, they will not be included in the county’s official count.

According to the hospital notification: All immediate close contacts with potential for exposure have been identified, contacted and tested. Results for one close contact still were outstanding. Test results for the remaining close contacts were all negative. All persons who were determined to be a close contact or at risk have been contacted. If you have not been contacted, then you have not been identified as having been in close contact with this employee.

Contact tracing determined that all contacts followed proper guidelines for personal protective equipment (PPE) use. The positive employee will quarantine in their home, out of county, for 14 days. The employee’s case will be handed off to their local health jurisdiction

This is the second positive case for a traveling health care worker at Plumas District Hospital. That person tested positive at the end of June. No other employees or patients who came into contact with that employee tested positive.