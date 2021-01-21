PDH launches Senior Life Solutions

Plumas District Hospital launched its Senior Life Solutions service line today, Jan. 21. This new program provides older community members in Plumas County access to essential resources and support for their emotional health and overall well-being.

“I am eager to introduce Senior Life Solutions to Plumas County and increase quality of care for our fellow community members. I look forward to seeing this service line positively affect our patients.” said JoDee Read, CEO of Plumas District Hospital.

The Senior Life Solutions program is supported by a program director and registered nurse (Ericka Thompson), a licensed therapist (Heather Caiazzo), and an office patient coordinator (Wendy Stewart). If you or someone you know could benefit from this support, please call 530.283.7131 or visit http://www.pdh.org/services/senior-life-solutions for more information.

The flyer below contains more details about the program: