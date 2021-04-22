PDH unveils new mammography machine

Plumas District Hospital has purchased and installed MAMMOMAT Revelation, an innovative mammography system designed to overcome barriers to breast cancer detection and compliance.

“We chose MAMMOMAT Revelation because the wide-angle technology makes it easier to find smaller lesions earlier than with 2D mammography, and with greater accuracy,” said Greg Perkins, imaging director at Plumas District Hospital. “We also see the system’s personalized compression as a tool that helps women overcome the fear of pain and discomfort that is so common with mammograms by delivering a more comfortable examination.”

The advantage of wide-angle, next-generation 3D mammography

MAMMOMAT Revelation is from Siemens Healthineers. Its industry-leading image acquisition angle of 50 degrees results in the widest depth resolution in the market. The result is clinical detail that helps deliver high-quality 3D images for more information to help doctors make a more confident diagnosis.

Revelation is also the first mammography platform to provide automated breast density measurements at the point of examination. High breast density can increase the risk of developing cancer. Currently, breast density is estimated visually during the image reading process, usually after the patient leaves. With MAMMOMAT Revelation, getting this information during the exam enables immediate and personalized risk assessment, and allows Plumas District Hospital to provide supplemental imaging while the patient is in her exam.

The comfort of personalized compression

Compression is key to getting an accurate mammogram. However, the associated discomfort and pain are key reasons why women avoid mammography exams. “It was important to us to remove any barrier that could stop a woman from getting the screening she needs,” said Perkins.With MAMMOMAT Revelation’s Personalized Soft Compression, each woman gets exactly the right amount of compression for her breast type. The force is automatically adjusted for the greatest individual comfort without losing any accuracy.

“We are thrilled to bring this breakthrough technology to Plumas County. When breast cancer is found early, the chances of survival are greatly improved. And MAMMOMAT Revelation is a system that can provide the quality images and patient experience that make early detection possible. Plumas District Hospital’s Imaging Department is always striving to upgrade their imaging systems so that our community does not have to go out of town for their imaging services.” said Greg Perkins.

To schedule a mammogram at Plumas District Hospital, call530.283.2121 and press option 1.