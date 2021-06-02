PDH Volunteers to sponsor the June blood drive

For more years than we can remember, the PDH Volunteers have sponsored Quincy’s June blood drive, and to quote that old Dolly Parton song, “Here You Come Again.” This sponsoring group has stepped up repeatedly to make sure our community blood drives are a success.

This two-day drive will be held Tuesday, June 8 (noon to 6:p.m.), and Wednesday, June 9 (9 a.m to 3:30 p.m.), at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, corner of Bucks Lake Road and Bellamy Lane, just west of the hospital.

Quincy donors made sure our March drive was one for the record books. Vitalant collected133 units of blood over two days, and we would like to beat that at next week’s drive.

If you haven’t yet made your appointment, call local drive coordinator Susan Christensen at 283-2424, or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code “Quincy.”

Vitalant will test all donations for the Covid anti-body. And as an added incentive, donors will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream at Tahoe Creamery in Reno.

Pandemic protocols are in place for this drive. Everyone must wear a mask, six-foot social distancing will be maintained, and surfaces will be sanitized frequently. No, because of the pandemic we’re still unable to offer homemade cookies to donors, but we can offer a smile and a “great to see you” greeting at the check-in desk, as well as a sincere thank you for taking the time to donate.

Donors can go online the day of their appointment to complete their interview questions and get their “Fast Track” ticket. Be sure to eat a hearty meal before you donate, and don’t forget to bring your ID. See you there!