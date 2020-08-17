PG&E alerts customers to possible outages; but no specific areas named

PG&E customers are being alerted via phone, email and text that due to extreme heat and high demand that may be greater than supply, the state’s electric grid operator (CAISO) may require PG&E to turn off power in rotating outages from 3 to 10 p.m. each day from Aug. 17-20. Outages typically last one to two hours.

According to company spokesman Paul Moreno, this is a general message indicating rotating outages are likely in the next few days and to be prepared. It doesn’t mean that PG&E has specifically identified the customer as going to be part of a rotating outage.

Please conserve. More info: pge.com/conserve.