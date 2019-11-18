PG&E announces possibility of public safety outages

PG&E has announced that another round of public safety power outages could begin this Wednesday, Nov. 20, and impact approximately 250,000 customers across its service area. The main impact for Plumas County will be similar to that experienced in previous outages. The areas affected are the Feather River Canyon from the county line to approximately 4 miles east of Belden; Caribou from Highway 70 north to the south end of Butt Lake; the south power feed from Highway 70 to Bucks Lake and Bucks Lake; as well as parts of La Porte.

To check to see if your address in included in the planned outages, go to pge.com and click on the outage map and type in your address. It’s also a way to check on friends and family across northern and central California.

Editor’s note: This article is not behind Feather Publishing’s paywall because it deals with a matter of public safety. Please consider subscribing to one of our four local newspapers to support the journalists bringing you this information.