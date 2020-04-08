PG&E closes rec facilities until at least June

PG&E released the following statement regarding its recreation facilities; it follows a similar notification from the Plumas National Forest on its rec areas.

From PG&E: After careful consideration surrounding the dynamic situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep its employees, public and communities safe, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has made the decision to close its camping and day use recreational sites across its service area, until at least June, at which time it will reassess the closure plan.

PG&E is committed to providing safe and reliable energy and ensuring business continuity in these challenging times. For the safety of the public and staff, PG&E has temporarily closed its 38 campgrounds and day use sites, and reduced maintenance associated with the specific risks of restroom cleaning and trash collection. The Hawkins Boat Launch on Iron Canyon Reservoir, which is on U.S. Forest Service Land, remains open as requested by the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

From the Pit River country in the Cascade Range to the King’s River region in the southern Sierra Nevada, PG&E’s recreational facilities have been available for the public to enjoy for many decades. Locations such as Lake Almanor, Lake Spaulding and Lake Britton are engineered to create clean energy through a large hydroelectric system. These sites feature PG&E campgrounds and picnic areas. Most of the lakes also offer fishing, swimming and boating.

The window to make camping reservations usually opens in April, but it has now been pushed to June, with the potential to be pushed out further. The PG&E camping season is generally Memorial Day through Labor Day. At present, the opening date for campgrounds is set for June 29.

For updates and information about PG&E facilities, please visit www.pge.com/recreation.