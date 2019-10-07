PG&E could turn off power Wednesday

PG&E announced today that it could shut off power to its customers in portions of 29 counties this Wednesday, Oct. 9 for public safety. No details have yet been released, but the list of counties locally includes Plumas, Sierra and Butte. Sheriff Greg Hagwood said that preliminary information suggests that it could impact the Feather River Canyon, Bucks Lake and LaPorte. More information will be shared as it becomes available. Below is a listing of the businesses and services that can continue to serve Plumas County in the event of a prolonged outage.

Editor’s note: Pacific Gas & Electric has repeatedly warned the public that it might be necessary to call for public safety power shutoffs if certain weather conditions are met that could exacerbate fire danger. Feather Publishing has compiled this list of local businesses that can remain open during a prolonged outage. If your business is not on this list and you would like to be included, please call Debra Moore at 283-0800 or email her at dmoore@plumasnews.com.

LAKE ALMANOR

Gasoline:

Spirit at the Branch gas station & Karen’s Deli, 7640 Hwy. 147

Chester Shell, 314 Main St. (depending on status of generator)

Groceries:

Chester Holiday Market, 271 Main St.

Corner Store, 189 Main St. (generator for store only/not gas pumps)

Hardware:

Lake Almanor Ace Hardware, 417 Main St.

Ayoob’s Intermountain Hardware, 201 Main St.

Builders Supply, 540 Main St.

Restaurants:

Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant, 805 Main St.

Kopper Kettle Café, 243 Main St.

The Locker Room, 300 Main St.

Pizza Factory, 197 Main St. (new generator to be installed soon)

Miscellaneous:

Slusher Plumbing, 681 Main St.

Chester Fire/CPUD, 251 Chester Airport Rd.

Seneca Healthcare District Hospital (130 Brentwood) and Clinic (199 Reynolds Rd.)

GREENVILLE

Gasoline:

Mohawk Trading Company, 417 Highway 89

Gasoline/Convenience Store

Nellz Towne Pump

114 Crescent St./Hwy 89

Groceries:

Evergreen Market, 427 Crescent St.

CRESCENT MILLS

Gigi’s Market, 15792 Highway 89

(No commercial businesses in Taylorsville.)

QUINCY

Gasoline:

Mobil, 106 Crescent St.

Grocery Stores:

SavMor, 1947 East Main St. has access to a generator

Safeway, 20 East Main St., can operate a couple of check stands, but all refrigeration and frozen items would be unavailable.

Pharmacies:

Rite Aid would close

Quincy Pharmacy, 411 Main St., could process current prescriptions, but not new ones

Hardware:

American Valley Hardware, 30 East Main St.

Mountain Building Supply, 1947 Lee Road

Water:

American Valley Services District can continue to provide water.

EASTERN PLUMAS

Gasoline:

Sierra Energy Express, 349 E Sierra Ave., Portola

K S Market, 16 E Sierra Ave., Portola

Goodwin’s General Store, 94139 Highway 70, Chilcoot

Chevron, 7408 Highway 89, Graeagle

Groceries:

Red & White Market, 165 Commercial St., Portola

Hardware stores:

Plumas Ace Hardware Inc., 184 W Sierra Ave., Portola

Mountain Hardware & Sports, 282 Bonta St., Blairsden-Graeagle

Restaurants:

Lena’s Cantina, 165 E Sierra Ave., Portola

Nichole’s Coffee Depot & Deli, 5 W. Sierra Ave., Portola

Water:

Portola City Water: Backup generators are functional on all lift stations, so water services should continue in the event of an outage.

Grizzly Lake CSD: working on protocol for potential outage.