PG&E is fully opening ‘Standard’ family campsites at all 38 campgrounds

Pacific Gas & Electric announced today, June 15, that after a partial opening, more campsites are available at PG&E’s 38 campgrounds, with all standard family campsites to be re-opened by July 11. Starting this week, more campsites can be reserved at www.pge.com/recreation .

Some PG&E campgrounds offer reservations in addition to first come first serve camping.

Large-group campsites and group day-use areas will remain closed due to COVID-19 precautions, except for sites at Kidd Lake and Bear Valley campgrounds in Placer County.

PG&E’s day-use areas that offer picnic areas, boat ramps and roadside rest areas will also be fully opened with restrooms and trash collection, except for certain group day use areas.

The camping season runs until about the end of September for most PG&E campgrounds.

From the Pit River country in the Cascade Range, to the King’s River region in the southern Sierra Nevada, PG&E’s recreational facilities have been available for the public to enjoy for many decades.

Locations such as Lake Almanor, Lake Spaulding and Lake Britton are engineered to create clean energy through a large hydroelectric system. These sites also feature PG&E campgrounds and picnic areas.

Most of the lakes offer fishing, swimming and boating. Please obey signage and don’t cross buoy rope lines as these areas are not safe.

Critically dry conditions in California are affecting lakes and reservoirs throughout the state. Please be aware that this will likely impact PG&E recreation facilities, especially later in the season. Lower lake and reservoir levels can expose previously unseen hazards or bring them closer to the surface, so PG&E urges more caution when recreating in water. Lower water levels may also necessitate the closure of some facilities.

For updates and information about PG&E facilities, visit www.pge.com/recreation.