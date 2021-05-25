PG&E plans road work on the Plumas National Forest
Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s contractor is restoring road surfaces near Lower Bucks Lake within the Plumas National Forest. The work follows PG&E’s project last year to drain and refill Lower Bucks Lake for dam improvement work.
Three Lakes Road at Lower Bucks Dam will be closed 24/7 starting Thursday, June 3, until about June 12 while PG&E makes water delivery pipeline modifications and then restores the road. The road to Three Lakes will be closed to public travel during this time.
Starting May 30, PG&E’s contractor is also restoring the road surface on Mill Creek Road at the Bucks Creek Crossing below the Bucks Lake dam and spillway. One-way traffic controls will be in effect and work should be completed within a few days, with no work will occur on Memorial Day weekend to the extent possible.