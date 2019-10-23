PG&E power shutoffs underway

PG&E has begun shutting off power to portions of 17 counties with staggered start times. La Porte, the only community in Plumas County scheduled for a power outage, was included in the first tier scheduled for 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 23. Other counties were slated for 3 p.m., and the remainder for 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Once the weather danger has passed, PG&E will check its system and begin restoring power as it is able. At this time, only the community of La Porte is scheduled for an outage in Plumas County.