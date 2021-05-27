News 

PG&E promotes former Plumas County resident to regional Vice President

Editor
Joe Wilson

As part of its commitment to enhance focus on safety, security, and operational performance, PG&E today announced the appointment of five Regional Vice Presidents, including former Quincy resident and Plumas County employee Joe Wilson.

Wilson joined PG&E in 2012 and currently serves as Director, Community Rebuild and Resiliency Program. In this role, he has led financial planning, engineering, customer strategy, stakeholder engagement, and construction for the regional rebuilding program in Butte County, which was created in response to the impact of the Camp Fire in late 2018.

Previously, he was the Regional Local Public Affairs Manager based in Sacramento, where he headed emergency response coordination with state and local agencies during wildfires, floods, and storms, and served as Liaison Officer during the North Bay, Carr, Camp Fire. He joined PG&E as a Senior Government Relations Representative in the Northern Sacramento Valley and Sierra Region after working with public utilities in Plumas County and Indian Valley. He has been active as a volunteer for civic and community organizations focused on employment, education, and economic development.

The announcement of the regional leaders marks a milestone in PG&E’s plan to move to a regional service model, as outlined in its Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization and its Updated Regionalization Proposal filed February 26, 2021, with the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E had committed to appoint a regional leadership team by June 1, 2021.

“We have assembled a strong and experienced group of leaders who will live and work in the communities they serve. This will position them to better understand and address the challenges unique to their regions. In doing so, they will have the full support of PG&E’s executive leadership and the functional expertise of our 25,000 coworkers. I know they’re eager to settle in and get to work, and I’m excited to welcome them to the team,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

