PG&E to conduct Aug. 26 webinar on wildfire safety

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is continuing its important safety work to prevent wildfires while adapting to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. To keep customers informed, PG&E is hosting safety webinars on its Community Wildfire Safety Program and the steps the company is taking to reduce the impact of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events on customers and communities.

The webinars will feature a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback. The next webinar will take place this Wednesday, Aug 26.

As PG&E works closely with state and local fire agencies to respond to several large, lightning-caused wildfires across its service area, the company wants to remind customers that it’s the ideal time to learn more about how the company is promoting fire safety.

“Wildfire season is here, and we have been working hard all year to make our system safer,” said Laurie Giammona, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PG&E. “We want our customers to know the improvements they can expect to see and the steps everyone can take to prepare.”

This year, PG&E is enhancing and expanding its efforts to reduce wildfire risks and keep customers and communities safe. This includes:

Making PSPS events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers

Installing new grid technology

Hardening the electric system

Performing enhanced vegetation management

The webinar takes place this Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and there are dial-in numbers for those who unable to join online.

“One of the best ways to keep our families safe is to be informed,” Giammona said. “We hope that everyone is able to join us at these informational webinars and look forward to sharing our progress this year.”

Throughout the summer, PG&E has hosted 15 regional webinars focusing on local wildfire safety work, with more than 3,800 individuals participating. Webinar recordings and presentation materials, along with more information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.

5:30 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26

Click this link to join: https://bit.ly/2WxivQp

Toll-Free Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-501-6088

Conference ID: 3567527