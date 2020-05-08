PG&E to customers: provide updated contact info ahead of wildfire season

If you’re a Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customer who lives or works in a high fire-threat area from the Sierra Nevada to the coast, the company will contact you multiple times before it initiates a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to hot temperatures, high winds and dry vegetation that foretell elevated wildfire conditions.

That’s why it is crucially important that PG&E has your updated contact information. So, if you have a new cell phone number, a new preferred email address or just haven’t checked in to see if PG&E has your current information, contact the company.

PG&E strongly encourages everyone to do so by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589. Customers are encouraged to list multiple methods for contact including home phone numbers, mobile phone numbers, and email addresses.

In March, PG&E sent postcards to more than 200,000 customers encouraging them to update their mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season. This week, a second-notice postcard will go to about 57,000 customers who have missing or incomplete contact information associated with their PG&E account.

It is important that all customer information is up to date so PG&E can share important wildfire safety alerts. This is especially critical for medical baseline customers. In addition to notifying customers directly, PG&E also will provide outage updates and information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and www.pge.com. And if your home or business is served by PG&E but you are not the account holder, you can still get alerts for your zip code. Sign up at www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.

“We want to thank those customers who have taken action to ensure that we have your current contact information,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s Chief Customer Officer and a Senior Vice President. “If you haven’t shared your updated contact information, please do so right away as it will keep us all better prepared to stay emergency-ready and to keep our families and friends safe.”

The Public Safety Power Shutoff program is one of many safety measures that PG&E has in place as part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program to reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future.

Extreme weather threats can change quickly. PG&E’s goal, dependent on weather and other factors, is to send customer alerts through automated calls, texts and emails two days ahead, again one day ahead, and again just prior to shutting off power.

Besides updating their contact information to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E encourages customers to do the following: