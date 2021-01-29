PG&E to hold virtual meeting on wildfire risks and safety

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is continuing its important work to further reduce wildfire risks and improve the safety of its electric system. To help ensure that customers are part of safety efforts, PG&E will be hosting an interactive safety virtual town hall with Butte and Plumas county residents where the company will provide an overview of its work in 2020 to further prevent wildfires and its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events last year.

The virtual town hall will feature a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website,www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: https://bit.ly/39Fb0fU

Toll-Free Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-501-6088

Conference ID: 1573138

During the town hall, members of PG&E’s safety and leadership team will discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention plans

An overview of PG&E’s improvements that made 2020 PSPS events shorter in length, smaller in size and smarter for customers

Local vegetation management efforts

While the webinar event will focus on customers impacted by a PSPS event in 2020, any of PG&E’s customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and there are dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.

More information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.