PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a wildfire safety webinar for Lassen, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama county residents on Thursday, May 13, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. as part of its efforts to improve Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events for customers and communities as the wildfire risk in California continues to grow.

During the webinar, subject matter experts will give a brief presentation after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences.

The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: bit.ly/3g4nUch

Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-501-6088

Conference ID: 3560416

PG&E teams will be available to discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts

Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after PSPS events

Improved wildfire safety technology and tools

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and dial-in numbers will be available for those who aren’t able to join online.

More information and resources to help prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at PG&E’s Safety Action Center at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

To learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.