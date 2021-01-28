PG&E to increase flows on North Fork Feather River on Sunday

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that it will increase flows on portions of the North Fork Feather River on Sunday, Jan. 31, by releasing more water from the Rock Creek and Cresta dams. Those recreating in or near the on this part of the river are advised to be aware of the higher flows and to exercise caution.

The higher flows, known as “pulse flows,” are done to mimic higher flows that would normally occur during typical winters and flush out sediment.

PG&E will gradually increase water flows to 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) out of the Rock Creek Dam, holding the higher flows for 12 hours, starting before dawn on Jan. 31, and continuing until about 1 p.m. that day before gradually reducing flows to 100 cfs.

PG&E will also increase flows below the Cresta Dam, starting by gradually increasing flows before dawn on Sunday, and release 1,000 cfs between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., before gradually reducing flows that night to 110 cfs.

The two higher flows will be present along 15 miles of river between the Rock Creek Dam and the Cresta Powerhouse along Highway 70 in the Plumas National Forest in western Plumas County. Despite recent wet weather, the higher releases will still be necessary.

PG&E offers the following water safety tips: