Phone scam alert

PHONE SCAM – Feather Publishing has been notified that there is a phone scam going around. A man, who identifies himself as Matt claims to be able to renew your Plumas & Lassen Visitors Guide ads for $10. This person is not affiliated with Feather Publishing in any way and it is a scam. The proper authorities have been alerted. Please DO NOT fall for it.

If you do receive a call from Matt, please contact Feather Publishing direct at 283-0800 to report the call as we are keeping track.