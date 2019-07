Portola Junior/Senior High School Principal Sara Sheridan thanks Wally Walker and Dink Rife of the Graeagle Tennis and Pickleball Club for a $1,000 donation to be used for sports at Portola High on June 18. Pickleball is a blossoming sport and anyone can play. Walker invites all to come check out the courts in Graeagle and watch the club in action. From left, Wally Walker, Dink Rife and Sara Sheridan. Photo by Lauren Westmoreland