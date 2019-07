Plumas-Sierra Political Coalition is sponsoring a picnic event Saturday, July 13, from noon to 2 p.m., at Gansner Park in Quincy. Guest speakers will be Audrey Denney, 2020 candidate for Congressional District 1; and Elizabeth Betancourt, candidate for Assembly District 1. Betancourt is the endorsed Democratic candidate in the special election to fill Brian Dahle’s seat, vacated when he was elected to the state senate. The public is invited to attend.