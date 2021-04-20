News 

Pile burning begins west of Antelope Lake; could last several weeks

Editor
Plumas Nation Forest firefighters may be burning piles west of Antelope Lake (T27N, R12E, various sections), beginning today, April 20. The burn is intended to reduce fuel loading and brush in the area to continue ongoing reforestation planting activities.
If/when conditions (humidity/wind/staffing/etc.) are favorable, ignitions will continue intermittently for the next several weeks.
Should weather conditions become unfavorable, burning will cease until conditions become favorable again.
Smoke could have an impact on roads in the immediate burn area and may be visible in Lassen and Plumas counties; some light smoke is likely to settle into nearby valleys at night.
Contact the Mt. Hough Ranger District at (530) 283-0555 with any questions about the project.

