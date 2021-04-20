Pile burning begins west of Antelope Lake; could last several weeks

Plumas Nation Forest firefighters may be burning piles west of Antelope Lake (T27N, R12E, various sections), beginning today, April 20. The burn is intended to reduce fuel loading and brush in the area to continue ongoing reforestation planting activities.

If/when conditions (humidity/wind/staffing/etc.) are favorable, ignitions will continue intermittently for the next several weeks.

Should weather conditions become unfavorable, burning will cease until conditions become favorable again.