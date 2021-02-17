Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Pile burning smoke will be visible throughout the area

The Plumas National Forest will continue to burn piles today, Feb. 17, and the public is warned that smoke will be visible in the surrounding communities. The burn piles are located north of Quincy and west of Highway 70; off the paved portion of Blackhawk Road.

