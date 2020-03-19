Plumas and Sierra county libraries and meeting spaces closed through March 31

By Roni Java

Effective March 17-31, all branches of the Plumas County Library and its Sierra County stations are closed to the public.

County Librarian Lindsay Fuchs announced the closure is in effect per guidance from Plumas County Public Health in coordination with the California Department of Public Health.

Temporarily closing the libraries will facilitate social distancing in an effort to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus responsible for the current international pandemic.

“At the moment, we plan to reopen April 1,” Fuchs said. “All programming and meeting room usage has also been canceled until that date and we are not accepting donations until we reopen.”

If you have items checked out from the library, due dates have been extended to April 1, too. Feel free to use the book drops; they will still be open and are being cleaned regularly, the librarian explained.

Curbside service

Library staff members are currently working and will offer some limited “curbside” services at the Chester, Portola and Quincy branches by arrangement. You may call those locations, email them or use the website to put items on hold.

“We will check the items out to your account and bring it to the door or to your car for pickup,” Fuchs said, adding this service is only available during standard hours of library operation.

She advised that members of the public may either let their library branch know a preferred date and time for pickup of items they wish to check out, or call the branch when they arrive.

“Please note that our Quincy branch phone lines are still having issues,” Fuchs said, asking library patrons to make advance appointments to pick up their items at the Quincy location.

“You may not be able to reach us by phone when you arrive,” she mentioned. “If you cannot reach us by phone and don’t have email access, please contact another branch to get in touch with us.”

Curbside checkout item limits (such as two DVDs, etc.) will still apply, so bring your items back for check-in if you plan to reach that limit, she said. You must bring your library card or picture ID for this service.

Due to a number of factors, the librarian said, the Greenville Branch Library and Sierra County stations will not be offering curbside services and if you need to speak with someone before April 1, she requests that patrons contact the Quincy branch by phone or email.

Online services available

The library staff recommends everyone visit them online to access many services from the convenience of home including:

– 24/7 access to ebooks and e-audiobooks (using Overdrive).

– A large selection of magazines (using Zinio).

– Streaming movies (using Kanopy).

– Ongoing updates and news from the library.

You can find the website at www.plumascounty.us.