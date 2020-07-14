Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Plumas announces 20th COVID case

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon, July 14, that it has been notified of one additional case of COVID-19 in a resident from the western part of Plumas County (Chester/Lake Almanor) for a total of 20 cases. The case is now under investigation. More information will be shared if it becomes available.

Here is a breakdown of the cases to date:

No. 1: March 31, Eastern Plumas resident who had been tested at St. Mary’s in Reno

No. 2: April 2, Eastern Plumas resident (close household contact of the first)

No. 3: April 4, Indian Valley resident

No. 4: April 10, Lake Almanor resident (rumored to be a false positive)

No. 5: June 15, Eastern Plumas resident

No. 6: June 18, Quincy resident (close contact with number 5; mild to no symptoms)

No. 7: June 24, Eastern Plumas resident, tested at PDH, mild symptoms

No. 8: June 29, Eastern Plumas resident, mass testing in Sierra County, symptoms

No. 9: June 30, Eastern Plumas resident, attributed to Lassen prison outbreak

No. 10: July 1, Eastern Plumas resident (close household contact of number 7)

No. 11: July 2, Quincy resident, mass testing event, no symptoms

No. 12: July 6, Eastern Plumas resident

No. 13: July 7, Western Plumas resident, attributed to Lassen prison outbreak

Nos. 14 and 15: July 8, two Eastern Plumas Healthcare employees – one lives in Eastern Plumas, the other in South Plumas (one had close contact to the 12th case, an Eastern Plumas resident)

Nos. 16 and 17: July 10, two Eastern Plumas residents from the same household, likely acquired in Reno.

Nos. 18 and 19: July 13, two Western Plumas residents, acquired during a Fourth of July gathering that resulted in a number of confirmed cases in other counties as well.

No. 20: July 14, one Western Plumas resident, investigation underway.

