Plumas announces 23rd positive case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, July 17 at 1 p.m. that it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Western Plumas (Lake Almanor/Chester) who has symptoms. Contact tracing investigation is currently being conducted. This is the twenty-third case for Plumas County.

This newspaper has also been notified that an inmate in the Plumas County jail has tested positive for coronavirus following an arrest earlier this week. The individual is a Butte County resident who was arrested in the county. More details to be made available soon.

This is fifth consecutive day that the health agency has reported at least one confirmed case of a Plumas County resident. Western Plumas has now had seven confirmed cases, with five active; Eastern Plumas (Graeagle/Portola) has 12 confirmed cases, with four active; Quincy area has had three cases, all recovered; and Indian Valley has had 1 case, also recovered.