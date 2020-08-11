Plumas announces case No. 37

Plumas County Public Health announced today, Aug. 11, that it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the eastern area (Portola/Graeagle). No. 37 has symptoms and the contact tracing investigation is still under way.

This is the second day in a row that Public Health received notification of a confirmed case from Eastern Plumas (No. 35). Yesterday’s case count also brought notification of a confirmed case in Western Plumas (Chester/Lake Almanor), which was labeled case No. 36.

There are now four active cases in the county and 33 that are considered recovered.