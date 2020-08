The Plumas County Public Health Agency received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the Eastern area of Plumas County (Graeagle/Portola) today, July 31, which is No. 33. The confirmed case is a close contact of No. 32. That case was added yesterday. The contact tracing investigation is still underway.

Plumas County now has 28 recovered cases and five active.