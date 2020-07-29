Plumas announces second positive case today; now at 31

The Plumas County Public Health Agency received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the Western area of Plumas County (Chester/Lake Almanor area) which is No. 31. This individual was a close contact of another positive case and the contact tracing investigation is still underway.

This marks the second case today — No. 30 is from the southern area (Quincy/American Valley).

Plumas County now has 25 recovered cases and six active.