Plumas announces two new confirmed cases of Covid

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Aug. 10, that two more Plumas County individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the positive test results is for an individual from the eastern area of the county (Portola/Graeagle) and is the 35th case of confirmed coronavirus. The person has symptoms and the tracing investigation is underway.

The other individual is from the western area of the county (Lake Almanor/Chester) and is No. 36. This individual also has symptoms and contact tracing is underway.

Of the 36 confirmed cases, 33 are considered recovered and three are active.