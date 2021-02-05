Plumas Arts announces its lineup

The Plumas Arts Gallery is open again with its regular winter hours of Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This month the gallery is featuring work of its over 60 member artists, which encompasses paintings and prints to pottery, jewelry, soaps, fabric arts, cards, and more.

Plumas Arts has a great lineup of gallery shows for 2021, starting with Eileen Searcy in March. Due to limitations on gatherings, the gallery is not anticipating any opening receptions this year, but some virtual openings, include one for Eileen, will be posted on social media.

These openings will be announced on the Plumas Arts Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PlumasArtsCalifornia and on the Plumas Arts website https://www.plumasarts.org/ .

Keep your eye on Plumas Arts social media channels (Facebook @PlumasArtsCalifornia and Instagram @PlumasArts) for sneak peaks of items on display at the gallery.