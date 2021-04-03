Plumas Arts features two artists in April

For the month of April, Plumas Arts will be featuring the work of photographer Jan Davies and painter Barbara MacArthur.

Jan has been a mountain girl for over 40 years, but came to Plumas County from the San Gabriel Valley of Southern California. Jan is an artist at heart, and studied various mediums while in school, but her first creative love was photography.

Jan has spent the past 40 years living on the east shore of Lake Almanor with her husband Bill and two dogs, running several businesses including Bill’s construction business for over 30 years. She enjoys photographing the lake and Lassen Peak, Lassen Volcanic National Park and the Eastern Sierras. Her photos have been published in many local publications; she has won blue ribbons at the County Fair; and her images grace the walls of homes and offices both local and abroad. You can see more of Jan’s work at https://jan-davies.pixels.com/

Barbara, a native of New Orleans who signs her artwork as B. Ricau, has loved drawing from an early age. Following receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi, where she minored in art, she attended John McCrady Art School in New Orleans.

Living at Lake Almanor, and exploring Plumas County and Northern California which is such an inspiring area for subject matter, Barbara is exhibiting at several galleries. She works mainly in acrylics, doing landscapes, wildlife, portraits and other subjects on commission. You can see more of Barbara’s work at http://www.ricauarts.com/

The Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday thru Friday, from 11 am to 5 pm.