Plumas Arts Gallery hosts Michael Kerby exhibition Friday

The Plumas Arts Gallery will host a reception Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., to open an exhibition of paintings by Michael Kerby.

Kerby is a native Californian raised near Yosemite National Park. Although primarily a self-taught artist, he was encouraged to draw and paint at an early age and has studied at Sierra College, and taken several workshops from renowned artists.

His artistic philosophy has been influenced by his travels to the Far East during a tour with the U.S. Coast Guard in the early ‘70s and by his nearly 30 years service as a wildland firefighter.

Kerby is currently a full-time artist working primarily in watercolor and acrylic, where he continues to explore the possibilities of the mediums in creating what he refers to as “dreamscapes,” feeling that a painting is “a manmade dream produced for those who are awake.”

In his home in the Sierra Nevada, he feels the special kinship created by living close to the Earth that is so necessary to his artistic vision.“I try to capture and share the ‘Awe’ of a place.” Working from several photos he’s taken, as well as sketches, Kerby combines elements of the area to create a composition that invites the viewer to step in and explore.

Reflecting on his process he comments, “It is fun to see how a painting develops. Putting in just enough detail so the viewer’s eye fills in the rest. Painting is fun and joyous, bringing pleasure to the creator, as well as expanding the imagination and creativity of the viewer.”

Kerby’s work will hang at the Gallery throughout February.

The Plumas Arts Gallery is located at 525 Main St. in Quincy, across the street from the Plumas County Courthouse. Winter hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by appointment.

Plumas Arts is the 39-year strong, member supported, local arts programming and planning agency designated by the county board of supervisors to represent Plumas County in the California Arts Council’s State Local Partnership where Plumas Arts has ranked in a model status for several decades.

Visit Plumas Arts on the web at www.plumasarts.org for more information about their programs.