Plumas Audubon hosts bird trip May 29

Plumas Audubon is hosting a bird trip on May 29 in Sierra Valley with Colin Dillingham as the guide. Waterbirds, marsh birds, raptors, and grassland species are normally seen in this area.

Meet at 7:15 a.m. in the SavMor parking lot in East Quincy, OR meet at Maddalena Ranch on A-24 (Beckworth- Loyalton Road) at 8 a.m.

Plumas Audubon has not met in person since the COVID pandemic arrived. Car pooling will be a personal choice. Participants will follow the lead car to Maddalena Ranch and all further points in the trip itinerary.

Bring your own water, food, binoculars, sun protection and whatever else you might need. Once on the dirt roads, there is no opportunity to buy supplies.

Call Suzanne McDonald at 530-375-0199 for more information.