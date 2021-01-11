Plumas Audubon introduces virtual lecture series that kicks off Jan. 14

Plumas Audubon is hosting monthly speakers programs, which will kick off this Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. The presentation by Dr. Ryan Thoni can be accessed via zoom:



​ Thursday’s presentation is titled “Ten years in the Himalaya: an ichthyological journey.”

Thoni is an ichthyologist specializing in studying the diversity and evolution of Himalayan fish fauna. His research spans the Himalayas with a strong focus on Bhutan, Nepal, and the Tien Shan and Pamir Ranges in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. As climate change, hydroelectric production, and increased development in this region of the world continue to imperil aquatic biodiversity, Thoni is making inventory efforts to help document the unknown biodiversity in hopes that it can be preserved before it is lost forever without ever being known to science. 2021 marks his 10th year working in Asia. His talk will focus on his exploration of the diversity of freshwater fishes including stories from Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.