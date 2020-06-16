Plumas Bank to be included in global stock market listing

Plumas Bank has announced that on June 26, 2020, it expects to be included in the FTSE Russell 2000 Index, which determines inclusion of companies in its equity indexes by market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Ryback explained the listing’s value: “The Russell 2000 index is a stock market index comprised of 2000 small-capitalization companies and is an important barometer of the American economy because it measures the performance of smaller, domestically focused businesses. It is a good measure of how smaller companies in the U.S. are faring. With significant growth in the bank’s market capitalization over the last few years, we have now earned our placement on the Russell Indexes. Our inclusion is an important and exciting milestone for our company. This recognition will increase the overall awareness and exposure of our stock within the investment community. This increased exposure comes at an opportune time for us as we continue to grow our franchise and invest in our communities.”

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98 percent of the investable market, the indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.