Plumas Cares plans summer events

From a lemonade stand to benefit cancer research, to blood drives, Plumas Cares plans to hold community events this summer.

Plumas Cares is a group of individuals seeking to promote an ongoing series of projects that benefit Plumas County and beyond. Its members are interested in inspiring and energizing the residents of and visitors to Plumas to be charitable, selfless and more world-aware. Their projects raise awareness, money and action to the direct benefit of people-in-need, the environment, and animals as selected by the management committee.

The first event is Alex’s Lemonade Stand to be held at the Graeagle Store from noon to 5 p.m., July 3-5. This is a fundraiser for Children’s Cancer Research.

Alex Scott, diagnosed at birth with Neuroblastoma, decided at age 4, to operate a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for Children’s Cancer Research. Subsequently, people in surrounding communities started operating lemonade stands to help her efforts. To date she has raised over $150 million for research. This stand is being operated for her foundation and 100 percent of all money raised will go to the ALS Foundation.

Additionally, Plumas Cares will hold two blood drives:

Graeagle – July 24, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Portola – July 25, Noon – 5 p.m.

Every donor will also receive both FDA-approved COVID antibody tests.

Plumas Cares is constantly looking for new members, volunteers, and donors. The group also encourage others to submit ideas for new projects to [email protected] or through social media (#PlumasCares).