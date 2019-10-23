Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Students in Plumas Charter School’s Indian Valley Academy visit Bumpass Hell in Lassen Volcanic National Park on Oct. 8. Led by teacher Shalyn Goss, the group hiked to the geothermal area, ate lunch and visited the gift shop. Back, from left: Aubrie Schramel, Emma Kingdon, Kaidyn Holland, Grace Kingdon, Madi Goss, Addie Tilton, Owen Joseph (front), Jack Joseph, Liam Carmichael, Aaron Tiegs, Lewis Carmicheal, and Carson Goss. Front, from left: Jettie Wisniewski and Savana Hymas. Photo by Shalyn Goss

News 

Plumas Charter explores Lassen

Staff
Indian Valley Academy students pause to appreciate the amazing view during their field trip to Lassen Volcanic National Park. Back, from left: Sherrie Eckels, Emmalyn Hardy, Jacob Cook, Aidan McIntyre, Lewis Carmichael (piggyback), Jazmin Banks, Adam Potts, Aaron Tiegs, Ryan Carpenter, Emma Kingdon, Addie Tilton, Madi Goss, Grace Kingdon, Owen Joseph (front), Jack Joseph, Liam Carmichael, Brennen Looney, and Chris Crandell. Front, from left: Carson Goss, Jocelyn Mckinney, Haley Blackburn-Brown, Ciera Hymas, Aubrie Schramel, Savana Hymas, Kaidyn Holland, Kaya Linford, Kara VanOrden, Kailey Blackburn-Brown, and Jettie Wisniewski. Photo by Pam Lyman

