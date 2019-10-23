Plumas Charter explores Lassen

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.
Students in Plumas Charter School’s Indian Valley Academy visit Bumpass Hell in Lassen Volcanic National Park on Oct. 8. Led by teacher Shalyn Goss, the group hiked to the geothermal area, ate lunch and visited the gift shop. Back, from left: Aubrie Schramel, Emma Kingdon, Kaidyn Holland, Grace Kingdon, Madi Goss, Addie Tilton, Owen Joseph (front), Jack Joseph, Liam Carmichael, Aaron Tiegs, Lewis Carmicheal, and Carson Goss. Front, from left: Jettie Wisniewski and Savana Hymas. Photo by Shalyn Goss