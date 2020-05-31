Plumas Charter in school for one more week

Plumas Charter School students are receiving instruction for an additional week, with end-of-the year activities planned for Friday, June 5.

Yesterday, Plumas News published that May 29 was the last day of instruction for Plumas Unified students with plans underway for sixth-grade promotion and high school graduations. That caused confusion for some Plumas Charter School parents. This is to clarify that Plumas Charter School students have one more week of school. Their end-of-the-year plans will be published as they become available.