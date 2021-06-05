Plumas Charter student produces end-of-year dance video

Ingrid Burke

Special to Plumas News

To celebrate the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Plumas Charter School’s Quincy Learning Center created a collaborative dance video to the song “We’re All In This Together” from “High School Musical.” The video is available on YouTube (https://youtu.be/cKFXnSsFAgI) and the PCS website (under the News tab), and features dancing and lip-syncing by students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

PCS’s school nurse, Danielle Wagner Plocki, is also the longtime director of The Magic Beanstalk Players, dramaworks’s youth theater program in Quincy. She planned the video, choreographed the dance moves, and taught 10 different cohorts of students.

“As someone who loves to sing and dance with kids, I was excited to be asked to choreograph an end-of-the-year song for our Quincy K-6 students,” she said. “I chose this song because the title is such an appropriate theme for navigating such a challenging year.”

After the students practiced their moves for several weeks, QLC Site Director Patrick Joseph filmed each cohort individually. Finally, ninth-grader Lilah Washburn edited the clips together and produced the final video with support from music and performing arts teacher Greg Willis.

“The production process of this goofy video was really fun to put together!” said Washburn. “It’s like I got to see the experience and make it the best/most fun I could before sharing it with our community. I loved how hyped up the K-6 students were even if they felt awkward at first.”

As a personalized learning school, PCS actively encourages the development of characteristics such as resilience, collaboration, and creativity. This joyful end-of-year celebration highlights those qualities.

To learn more about PCS, visit plumascharterschool.org.

Ingrid Burke is the public relations specialist for Plumas Charter School.