Fourth-grader Richard Coats takes a turn with the mic as he and his classmates dance to “We’re All In This Together” in Plumas Charter School’s Quincy Learning Center end-of-year video. Photo courtesy Plumas Charter School
News 

Plumas Charter student produces end-of-year dance video

Editor

Ingrid Burke

Special to Plumas News

[email protected]

To celebrate the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Plumas Charter School’s Quincy Learning Center created a collaborative dance video to the song “We’re All In This Together” from “High School Musical.” The video is available on YouTube (https://youtu.be/cKFXnSsFAgI) and the PCS website (under the News tab), and features dancing and lip-syncing by students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

PCS’s school nurse, Danielle Wagner Plocki, is also the longtime director of The Magic Beanstalk Players, dramaworks’s youth theater program in Quincy. She planned the video, choreographed the dance moves, and taught 10 different cohorts of students.

“As someone who loves to sing and dance with kids, I was excited to be asked to choreograph an end-of-the-year song for our Quincy K-6 students,” she said. “I chose this song because the title is such an appropriate theme for navigating such a challenging year.”

After the students practiced their moves for several weeks, QLC Site Director Patrick Joseph filmed each cohort individually. Finally, ninth-grader Lilah Washburn edited the clips together and produced the final video with support from music and performing arts teacher Greg Willis.

“The production process of this goofy video was really fun to put together!” said Washburn. “It’s like I got to see the experience and make it the best/most fun I could before sharing it with our community. I loved how hyped up the K-6 students were even if they felt awkward at first.”

As a personalized learning school, PCS actively encourages the development of characteristics such as resilience, collaboration, and creativity. This joyful end-of-year celebration highlights those qualities.

To learn more about PCS, visit plumascharterschool.org.

 

Ingrid Burke is the public relations specialist for Plumas Charter School.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Plumas Charter School graduates the Class of 2021

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]   A few hundred people braved the 90+ degree heat at 6 p.m. on June 4…

All-County Band Day at Plumas-Sierra County fairgrounds

Lauren

On Wednesday, June 2, Portola Junior High and High School Band students joined performers from the rest of the district…

Local WWII veteran honored on Memorial Day

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]   Just a handful of World War II veterans are left in Plumas County. One of…

Plumas receives shot in the arm with $3.6 million for recovery relief

Editor

     Plumas County is receiving more than $3.6 million from the next phase of the American Rescue Plan Funds,…

Plumas residents should beware – Norovirus circulating

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] While Plumas County residents have been busy protecting themselves from coronavirus, the highly contagious Norovirus has…

PUSD provides free meals to students again this summer

Editor

Plumas Unified School District will once again provide a free lunch to any youth age 18 and under this summer….